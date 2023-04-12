Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: 2 1st South Indian Movie To Have 4DX Release

After the success of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 last year, the sequel of the film is all set to have its theatrical release on April 28. The production house Lyca Productions announced that Ponniyin Selvan: 2 will also be released in a 4DX format, making it the first South Indian film to do so. Sharing the news on Twitter, the production house tweeted a poster which read, “First South Indian movie to release in 4DX.”

“Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be the 1st South Indian Movie to release in 4DX. Watch it in your nearest 4DX Cinemas to have a wholesome experience of the world of Ponniyin Selvan. PS-2 in cinemas worldwide from 28th April in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada!” the caption of the tweet read.

#PS2 will be the 1st South Indian Movie to release in #4DX 🤩 Watch it in your nearest #4DXCinemas 📽️ to have a wholesome experience of the world of #PonniyinSelvan ⚔️#PS2 in cinemas worldwide from 28th April in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada!#CholasAreBack… pic.twitter.com/I3NwsD4SGH— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) April 11, 2023

The first Indian film to be released using the 4DX format was Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Bharmastra Part: One which was released last year.

The 4DX format has been used by many Hollywood films like Wick Chapter 4, Shazam Fury Of The Gods and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny. For those who are unaware, 4DX is an arrangement with various forms of practical effects that include strobe lights, motion seats and simulated snow. This model presents the films in both stereoscopic 3D and 2D formats.

Coming back to Ponniyin Selvan 2, the film has a stellar star cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha and Karthi, among others. It is also one of Tamil cinema’s biggest productions to date.

The storyline of the historic drama is based on the Chola dynasty and the tug-of-war between the royal families for the Kingdom. It depicts the childhood of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who goes on to become the famed emperor Rajaraja. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel with the same title.

The music of the film has been scored by AR Rahman while Ravi Varman has handled the cinematography.

