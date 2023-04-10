Marathi Actor Kushal Badrike To Play Antagonist For The First Time; Know More

Marathi actor Kushal Badrike, who has made a mark of himself in the Marathi film industry and is known for his roles in the films Pandu, Rampaat and Birkhit, is set to play an antagonist. The actor will now be seen in Anup Jagdale’s historical epic Raavrambha doing a negative role for the first time in his career.

Revealing the same, the actor shared a poster on Instagram and wrote, “Kushal Badrike will be seen for the first time in the film Ravrambha in a negative role! Kushal Badrike will be played by Krurakarma Kurbatkhan,” in Marathi.

The movie Ravrambha centres on the life of Ravrambha Nimbalkar, a brave and compassionate warrior who dreams of attaining swaraj alongside Shivaji Maharaj and it shows his life and love journey in detail. Important roles are also played by Shantanu Moghe, Santosh Juvekar, Mir Sarwar, Ashok Samarth, Kiran Mane and Apurva Nemlekar. Ravrambha, directed by Anup Jagdale, was scheduled to release on May 12.

Apart from this, Kushal Badrike is preparing to play the lead role in the upcoming Marathi movie Baap Manus. Yogesh Phulphagar is the director of the film, which also features Pushkar Jog, Anusha Dandekar, Shubhangi Gokhale and Keya Ingle in significant roles. The film centres on the relationship between a father and his daughter and will show their strong emotional bond. It will be released on June 16.

With Marathi plays like Jaago Mohan Pyare and Lali Leela, Kushal began his professional acting career. He later contributed to popular films like Jatra, Maza Navra Tuzi Bayko, Huppa Huiyya and Bhaucha Dhakka. Kushal has also appeared in the web series Struggler Saala and the comedy reality program Fu Bai Fu, both of which were broadcast on Zee Marathi.

