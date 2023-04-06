Marathi Actor Shantanu Moghe Performs Play With A Broken Leg

Theatre actors are often seen being innovative on stage for the sake of art. Their dedication to their work is unparalleled and no matter what the hurdle is, they don’t stop the show. Marathi actor Shantanu Moghe showed similar innovation and dedication on stage when he performed an entire show on a walker as he had a broken leg. The audience applauded his act and the play that Moghe experimented for was Safarchand. The show was held at Prabodhankar Thackeray Theater in Borivali, Mumbai.

The experiment won hearts and he even got a mention in a Marathi newspaper, the photograph of which was shared by his wife Priya Marathe on Instagram. She shared the article’s snippet with the caption, “Real hero! Hatts off to what one can do with a small prop… This is what you can do… Salute to you and the artist in you! Just wanted to tell those who have no idea… Shantanu has set a phenomenal example in front of him by taking a walker and doing his best experiment while his leg is fractured. Amazing!”

Priya was proud of what Moghe did on stage and mentioned it all in her post for her husband. She called Moghe a “Hadacha Kalakar” which translates to a “Bone actor”, taking a jibe at his broken leg. Moghe broke his leg because of an accident that happened during the play’s rehearsal. The advertisements for the play had been published and tickets had been sold. While facing such a dilemma, instead of giving up on his role and postponing the play, the actor used the walker instead and delivered a phenomenal performance.

Before the play started, the producers and facilitators of the show came to the audience and asked them if it was okay with them to see the experiment unfold on the stage. The audience embraced the improvisation and allowed them to go ahead with it. The director changed just two movements of Moghe and the experiment turned out to be a success. Shantanu said that the play’s producer, director and facilitator Gotya Sawant and the backstage team cooperated for the entire experiment.

