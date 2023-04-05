MCU Fans In India Kick Off Countdown for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3; They Say 'We're Ready'

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans in India are all pumped for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. Fans expressed their excitement to watch the James Gunn directorial when Marvel India shared a clip counting down the days to the Marvel Studios film’s release. Last film in its franchise, GotG 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

Taking on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, Marvel India shared a video comprising of a scene form the GotG 3 trailer. In the clip, Star-Lord and his crew were seen seated in their aircraft, waiting to take off. The clip was shared with the caption, “Saat misfits, ek saath, ek akhri baar! #1MonthToGo."

MCU fans took to the comments section and participated in the countdown. “We’re always ready" a fan commented. “I can’t wait to see this movie," added another. “Waiting for the final ride with Guardians!" a third comment read.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn is the director and wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” releases in India on 5th May 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Only in Cinemas.

