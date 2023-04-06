Meera Jasmine To Star With Narain In Her Next Titled Queen Elizabeth

Actress Meera Jasmine, who made a comeback to the Malayalam cinema with the 2022 film Makal, is now all set to collaborate with actor Narain for her upcoming project titled Queen Elizabeth. She will be reuniting with him after their successful collaboration in Achuvinte Amma (2005). M Padmakumar is directing the film, which had its launch in Kochi, Vennala Travancore Opus Highway with a puja ceremony. M Padmakumar took to his Instagram and shared the first poster of the movie recently. The poster featured Meera in a stylish avatar.

“Unveiling the title and first look poster of #QueenElizabeth coming to steal your hearts soon…!!!! Glad to have an amazing cast and crew as a team for this new venture. Here’s to making beautiful memories and experiences in this brand new chapter of my career!!!” read his caption.

Queen Elizabeth, produced by Ranjith Manambarakatt and Sriram Manambarakatt under the Blue Mount Productions banner, is written by Arjun T Sathyan. According to Sathyan, the plot of the film is an urban middle-aged romantic comedy with a satirical undertone. Speaking about the film in an interview, he said, “It’s a light-hearted entertainer set in an urban backdrop. I would like to call it a middle-aged rom-com that has a satirical tone."

Padmakumar has hinted that the film Queen Elizabeth is not just a family drama but also intends to address a pertinent social issue.

The shooting of the movie began after a small function with the key members of the crew. Queen Elizabeth also features a star-studded cast including Shweta Menon, Ramesh Pisharody, VK Prakash, Shyamaprasad, Johny Antony, Mallika Sukumaran, Jude Anthany Joseph, Arya, Shruthi Rajanikanth, Sania Babu, Neena Kurup, Manju Pathrose, Vineeth Vishwam, Ranji Kankol and Chitra Nair.

The film’s cinematographer is Jithu Damodar, the music director is Ranjin Raj and the editor is Akhilesh Mohan. The filming will take place in Kochi, Kuttikanam and Coimbatore. Queen Elizabeth’s lead pair Meera Jasmine and Narain have previously starred in films like Achuvinte Amma, Ore Kadal, and Minnaminnikoottam. It will be fascinating to see Jasmine and Narain act together on screen after more than 17 years.

