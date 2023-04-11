CHANGE LANGUAGE
Millie Bobby Brown Engaged at 19, Stranger Things Star To Marry 20-Year-Old Jake Bongiovi

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 16:58 IST

UK

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged!

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is engaged to her boyfriend, 20-year-old Jake Bongiovi. Stranger Things star flaunted engagement ring in new photo.

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged! The 19-year-old star, best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, took to her Instagram and announced she’s engaged to 20-year-old boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. The actress also gave a close look at her engagement ring.

In the picture, Millie was seen wearing a crochet dress while Jake opted for a polo shirt. The picture appeared to be taken at a beach and Millie added a monochrome filter to it. The actress shared the post with the caption, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all."

Jake also shared pictures from the same day but kept their engagement news away from the spotlight. However, he added the caption, “Forever".

The post came a massive surprise to fans. Many took to the comments section to shower the couple with love but also expressed their astonishment over the news. “She is engaged????" a shocked fan commented. “I’m crying how’s eleven getting married before us," added another. “Congratulations guys we love you both sm," a third fan wrote. “OMG YAY!!!! Jake Bobby Brown or Millie Bongiovi???? AAAAAAA can’t wait!!!!" a fourth comment read. “He liked it , and he put a ring on it," another fan teased.

Millie introduced Jake to her fans in June 2021 with a cute Instagram post. While the rumours had sparked about their relationship, Millie confirmed that they are dating with a post in which she was seen giving him a kiss on the cheek. Sharing details about how they met, Daily Mail quoted Millie sharing, “We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"

Congratulations to Millie and Jake!

first published:April 11, 2023, 16:39 IST
last updated:April 11, 2023, 16:58 IST