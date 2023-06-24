Miss India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur Says Being A Social Media Influencer Is 'Not A Cakewalk' | Exclusive

Of all the amazing feats Navdeep Kaur has achieved, becoming Miss India World 2021 was definitely one of the greatest. Not only that, Navdeep was also a representative at Mrs World 2022 where she bagged the award for the Best National Costume. Born in Kansbahal, a small town near Odisha’s Steel City Rourkela, Navdeep is more than a pretty face since she holds multiple degrees in computer science and Business Administration. She is also a popular influencer across social media. In a freewheeling chat, Navdeep talked about life after becoming Miss India World, her social media footprint with content creation and other topics.

Navdeep Kaur Recalls Her Miss World India 2021 Journey

It all started with one registration. I have never been from this industry of modelling or walking on the ramp, being associated with this genre of work. It was not my forte. And just like that, I became Miss India World in 2021. My journey started when a friend of mine sent across a registration form. It was that time of my life when I was leading a stable professional and personal life.

But I took it as a form to challenge myself and in a couple of months there I was being crowned. It surely gave me a lot of limelight. Talking about individually, people start taking you seriously. It’s more like yes you’ve proved your mettle. It empowered me and let me give voice to my opinions. That’s the kind of acknowledgement you get.

How Her Life Changed Afterwards?

There is a lot of validation that comes across after winning a competition. My confidence was boosted a lot. There were so many things that were coming my way and I am someone who takes life one day at a time. If there is something really good that comes up, I have my heart and soul towards it and that is one thing I go ahead with. And that is how I sum up things and go ahead in life.

Navdeep Kaur Weighs Her Thoughts On Content Creation Slave In India

Covid isolated us from our families and friends. It put up a lot of strain in our jobs. There were too many challenges that most of us were facing as individuals. Talking specifically about content creation, it got joined during the pandemic and there was a lot of support from the government. The government started focusing on the massive digital push in India. That helped us to get to get access to high speed net at a very low cost.

It is evolving every day. Content creation is like a sneaky chameleon. It’s so sneaky. Over the past year, if we talk about the transformation, it was jaw-dropping and I remember how it all started. Back in the day, it was all about funny cat videos that used to come up. Then we went to video games and memes. Memes have become the language of the internet and then came those reactors. It was all about how people were perceiving you on the net. And now, it’s the age of influencers.

Navdeep Kaur’s Association With Hipi

Talking specifically about Hipi as a social media app, I had seen an ad about Hipi stunners and I have a habit of taking challenges. So I signed up for it and I am so glad. It is one of the best and preferred short video-making social media platform. This app gives you a wider scope for growth. It has helped me create my own fan base, community. It has amplified whatever I actually had. I was not new to this digital world but the way these people guide you through, they help you with better content ideas. You always have someone at the backend to connect if you need to. They are growing everyday and currently the kind of product features they have, the tools they provide me as a creator, the discovery and their research team is phenomenal..And they have a nice ability which is not there in any of the apps. I am mostly verified on all the social media apps but this app has a very specific shopping ability. If you are related to the fashion accessories and outfits, they have these pop-ups on your screen. And that gives it a super extra edge over other apps.

Navdeep Kaur On Adapting To The Changing Landscape Of Social Media

All the creators are great creators. There is so much happening. I as a creator need to embrace the changing landscape of content creation. The creation that is happening whether it’s spreading the positive vibes, motivational videos, showcasing singing and dancing skills. In all the work you are doing, it has to be infused with the passion, authenticity. I personally believe it has to have a healthy dose of fun. Talking about professionally and personally how I am doing it, it’s because of user-friendly platforms. These apps are so friendly. With a little bit of time management, it’s never easy but it helps you to a great extent.

Navdeep Kaur Explains Why Being A Social Media Influencer Is Not A Cakewalk

Content creation is not a cakewalk. It might look easy from a distance but trust me it’s like a made scientist working in a lab of creativity. You still are jogging your brain for the next big idea. When you take a dive into this world of production and editing, then you get to know the intricacies of these things. Not to forget the anticipation part. You never know how your audience is going to react. Will they love it? Will they hate it? Will they understand it? Then there is a whirlpool of comments both positive and negative. It’s a rollercoaster ride but the thrill is so addictive. You need to be ready to embrace this madness.

Navdeep Kaur On Dealing With Criticisms

I don’t think dealing with criticism is that difficult. It depends on an individual how they take up things because I will always try to keep a positive front of mine. If something like criticism comes my way, I will always like to take it on a very healthy note. I would like to analyse it before embracing all of it. I’ll analyse, evaluate whether the criticism makes sense. I think it’s absolutely okay to learn. The learning process is a continual thing so always take criticism in a positive manner and just analyse things before accepting what anyone says. You have to have a positive frame of mind.

Navdeep Kaur Wants More Challenges In Life

I am always up for new things. I am a personality development trainer and my soul is attached to education. Modelling and content creation is my passion that I am leading with. If other opportunities come way in life, then I’ll be ready for it. For example, because of Hipi Stunner, I attended the Zee Cine awards that opened a whole different avenue for content creators like myself.

Navdeep Kaur Shares Tips For Budding Content Creators

The Internet is your canvas. When it comes to social media, the world is waiting to be entertained. There is a wide scope for new adventures. There are endless opportunities to make a difference. Just create a fun page, inspire others, you can don different hats. You can be a teacher, you can be a motivational speaker, singer and dancer. You can do whatever you want. The world is yours, the internet is yours.