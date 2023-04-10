Mohanlal Brings Home Range Rover Worth Whopping Rs 3 Crore, Malayalam Superstar Poses With Car

Superstar Mohanlal recently added another luxurious car to his impressive collection. He bought a new striking Range Rover Autobiography reportedly for over Rs 3 crore. Photos of the actor receiving his brand-new car have been circulating on social media. One of the pictures captures Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra standing in front of their brand-new vehicle, holding a bouquet and posing for the camera. The caption also read, “New Range Rover Autobiography 4.4 V8 delivered to Mega Star Mohanlal.” Take a look at the stunning photos below:

The new version is available in five variants, equipped with either a 2997cc diesel engine or a petrol engine with automatic transmission. The available engine options include 2996cc, 2997cc, 2998cc, 4367cc, and 4395cc. The vehicle features an electric air suspension with dynamic response, as well as a twin turbocharger. To enhance driving comfort, it comes with adjustable steering, front and rear power windows, and a power boot. Safety features include front and rear parking sensors and an electronic active differential with torque vectoring for safe braking. Additionally, it features a three-zone automatic climate control system to ensure passenger comfort.

Mohanlal has a wide collection of sporty cars and it is sure to impress any enthusiast in the field. He reportedly owns a Toyota Land Cruiser, Mercedes Benz GL350, Toyota Vellfire, and Lamborghini Urus. Interestingly, all of the cars he owns are reportedly white in colour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Shaji Kailas’ directorial film Alone alongside Annie and Baiju in pivotal roles. Mohanlal will next be seen in Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming film Ram. The movie also stars Samyuktha Menon and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. The film will centre around the endeavours of the R&AW to locate Ram Mohan, a former agent and spy of the organization who turned renegade and vanished. The R&AW requires his cognitive and physical capabilities to confront 'Bael,' a terrorist organization that possesses nuclear weapons in its weaponry, capable of annihilating an entire country. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected for a 2023 release. Post that, he will also be seen in Vysakh’s Untitled AMMA Project.

