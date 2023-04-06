‘Most Memorable’: Actor Shivash Kotia On Hina Khan Gifting Him Transformers Toy

Actor Shivansh Kotia skyrocketed to fame after starring in the popular Hindi serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The 17-year-old was much-loved by the masses for his adorable personality and cute expressions, slipping seamlessly into the character of Naksh. Post the success of the show, Shivansh also stepped into Bollywood, with films including English Vinglish, Boss, and Kick, starring alongside seasoned celebrities. Recently, Shivansh in an interview with News18 Hindi opened up about working with actress Hina Khan, who played a major role in the serial. Hina Khan essayed the character of Shivansh’s on-screen mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In the interaction, the young actor spoke fondly of Hina Khan, emphasising that he learned a lot from her on the sets. Hina not only holds a special place in Shivansh’s heart but the actor also claimed that he misses the telly diva a lot. Recalling his shooting days, the now grown-up Naksh shared that once Hina gifted him a Transformers toy, which was quite the craze back then. According to Shivansh, the present became quite memorable for him.

Recounting his days as a child artist on the sets of Yeh Rishta… Shivansh revealed that since he was the youngest actor there, the cast and crew members used to love him a lot. Moreover, as Hina Khan played his on-screen mother, the duo formed a friendly bond with each other. “I have learned a lot while working with her (Hina). Sometimes when she used to get very tired after working on the shoot, she used to scold me a lot because I used to bother her a lot,” disclosed Shivansh.

Speaking about the uber-cool Transformers toy, Shivansh elaborated, “If I talk about a special moment, then it was when she gifted me a big transformer, which I used to make both a robot and a car.” The young actor further mentioned that he kept the toy safe, till today, being unable to forget about the lovely gift. He called it to be the “most memorable moment” for him.

Shivansh Kotia has taken a long sabbatical from his work commitments. Apart from getting featured in a few television advertisements, he has focused his attention on his studies now. Shivansh also runs a YouTube channel with his sister Navika, named Shivansh and Navika, where they drop several blogging videos. He is also a good rapper, uploading videos of his rap songs on YouTube.

