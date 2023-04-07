Nayanthara Scolds The Person For Touching Her While Clicking Picture

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently visited Kamatchi Amman temple in Vachthur, Tamil Nadu, to perform a special puja on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram. Panguni Uthiram is a prominent festival for Hindus, especially celebrated in Tamil Nadu. While the celebrity couple was completing their prayers, fans assembled outside the temple to click a photograph with them. They started requesting the couple for photographs and disturbed them in the middle of prayers. They didn’t stop despite Nayanthara and Vignesh requesting them to offer prayers.

After completing their prayers, the couple visited Airavatesvara Temple in Darasuram near Kumbakonam at 1:30 PM. While getting out of this temple, followers again surrounded the couple and one of them even touched Nayanthara while clicking her picture. This behaviour infuriated Nayanthara to no end and she scolded the person for his conduct.

After having a look at these videos, many users supported the actress for taking a stand against the immoral behaviour of people. However, some even condemned the actress for her conduct with fans. One of the fans argued that those who are against the actress after watching these videos should have a look at this clip. In the clip, an old woman touched Nayanthara’s hand to get her attention. At first, the actress was shocked but then she saw the woman greeting her with folded hands. The actress smiled and greeted the woman back. While tweeting this clip, the fan requested trolls to not spread any negativity against Nayanthara.

Nayanthara is now gearing up for her much-anticipated project Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Atlee, Nayanthara’s followers are eagerly looking forward to watching this film. Jawan has dominated the headlines for a long time now after a section of users pointed out that it was a remake. According to users, there are striking similarities between SRK’s look and a character played by Liam Neeson in his 1990 hit Darkman.

