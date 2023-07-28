CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » entertainment » Television » Nidhi Shah Completes 3 Years In Anupamaa, Says ‘Kinjal Feels Like An Extension Of Me’
1-MIN READ

Nidhi Shah Completes 3 Years In Anupamaa, Says ‘Kinjal Feels Like An Extension Of Me’

Nidhi Shah said Kinjal helped her become a better actor. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nidhi Shah, who portrays Kinjal Shah in Anupamaa, completed three years in the show. She thanked her fans in an Instagram post.

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, has been ruling the TRP charts since its premiere in 2020. With its gripping storyline and brilliant performances, the show continues to win the hearts of the audience, who have grown fond of the Shah and Kapadia family. Amidst the show’s success, Nidhi Shah, who portrays Anu’s daughter-in-law Kinjal Shah, shared her gratitude as she completed three years in the popular daily soap. Expressing her gratitude for playing such an impactful character, Nidhi penned a heartfelt note, thanking the show’s producer, Rajan Shahi, for believing in her and revealed how the character has helped her become a better person and actor.

In a lengthy note, she wrote, “So often I get asked this; ‘How similar or how different are Kinjal and Nidhi?’ and my answer is; ‘Kinjal literally feels like an extension of me.’ This character has helped me not only be a better actor, but also a better human. Thank you Rajan Shahi Sir, all my writers, co actors for bringing Kinjal to life. Thank you to all of you who bless me outside of my character and also for giving my character immense love and always relating with her.”

“The amount of love I get from you guys is beyond imagination. Thank you for the love and blessings, happy 3 years Kinju baby,” the caption further read.

Nidhi Shah’s post garnered over 58,000 likes. It touched the hearts of her fans, family and fellow actors. Nishita Saxena, who plays the role of Dimple and Samar’s wife, also congratulated Nidhi, writing, “Congratulations kinju baby."

A user wrote, “You are amazing and we are watching because of you only.”

Appreciating her work, another fan commented, “You are just perfect in beauty and nature. My reason to watch Anupama, just like you so so much. I always wait for the moment to see you. Just awesome you are, love you Nidhi.”

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa also features talented actors like Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Rohit Bakshi, Apara Mehta and Alpana Buch, among others.

