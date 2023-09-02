Nyrraa Banerji Calls Rumoured Boyfriend Nishant Malkhani ‘Twin Soul’ On His Birthday

Nyrraa Banerji and Nishant Malkhani have been inseparable ever since they collaborated on Dangal TV’s daily soap, Rakshabandhan. While fans speculate about their romantic involvement and upcoming wedding plans, both the TV stars have consistently maintained that they are just close friends and nothing more. However, Nyrra raised eyebrows recently on Nishant’s birthday when she posted a heartfelt and lengthy message for him on Instagram. Alongside the sweet note, the actress shared several adorable selfies of the two and referred to Nishant as her favourite person.

She wrote, “Happiest birthday my super star ya rockstar kahun? Jo bhi hai tu sirf mera nahi, hum sabka star hai. A golden heart. An inspiring and motivating friend. A twin soul. The best and most favourite person of my life. Wait and watch this birthday onwards life will be so fulfilling, so happening. So amazing.”

“We will celebrate so many amazing things happening in your life super soon. Also working on your birthday is a blessing, god fill your jholi with soooo much work. The kinds you love and the supreme kinds,” Nyrraa Banerji added.

Soon after Nyrraa Banerji shared the post on Instagram, Nishant Malkhani responded quickly and wrote, “Just love love and more love for you my wolfie.” In the comments section, several prominent TV artists, including Shiv Thakare, Ali Merchant, Sana Sayyad, Adhvik Mahajan and Anjum Fakih, also extended their birthday wishes to the actor.

Back In May, a few fan-made pictures showing Nyrraa Banerji and Nishant Malkhani secretly getting married circulated widely and went viral. However, during a press conference for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Nyrraa was questioned about these wedding rumours, and she finally broke her silence and denied such news.

As per Tellychakker, the actress said, “I am not married and this is all just a rumour. There are some fans who want to know what is going on in our lives. Nishant and I are only good friends and I know him from the time when we used to do movies. Earlier as well, I have cleared things about our relationship.”

Nyrraa is known for her roles in daily soaps like Divya Drishti and Pishachini and is currently a contestant on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. On the other hand, Nishant Malkhani, famous for his shows Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and his participation in Bigg Boss 14, is busy shooting for his upcoming show, Pashmina.