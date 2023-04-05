Nysa Devgan Seen Twinning With Mom Kajol At NMACC Gala, Fans Want Her In DDLJ 2

Kajol has been one of the most popular actresses of the 90s and the early 2000s. She still appears on screen once in a while and looks as ravishing as ever even after so many years in the industry. Now, it’s her daughter Nysa Devgan’s turn to make head turns with her grace, elegance and glamour. The star kid was recently seen along with her mother at the NMACC gala this weekend. Kajol and Nysa were spotted twinning in silver and ivory.

Kajol was dressed in a front-open, floor-length anarkali with a bun. Nysa was dressed in a silver gown with a plunging neckline and an attached cape. She carried a matching clutch and added a headpiece. Kajol proudly declared her daughter as her mini version in the post where she shared the pictures.

Fans were left mesmerized by the mother-and-daughter duo and dropped appreciating comments on the post. The highlight of the comments section, however, was the demand of fans to see Nysa in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge 2 with Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan. Many said they wanted to see Nysa and Aryan together in DDLJ 2. The original film had their parents Shah Rukh and Kajol in the lead and was a blockbuster, which is to date, seen as a cult classic.

However, Nysa was also subjected to some trolling since she did not sport a smile in the pictures. Many dubbed her too proud for her refusal to smile in front of the camera. Defending her, a fan wrote, “Beautiful girl, people find negativity in everything, let them say whatever they want, mom and daughter are pretty.”

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in last year’s Salaam Venky, a social drama film directed by Revathi. She is soon going to make her OTT debut with the web series The Good Wife, the Indian remake of the American series of the same name.

