On Day 3, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam Remains An Underperformer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam has failed to impress fans on the big screens. Following two days of earnings of Rs. 4.85 crore, Sunday’s receipts were equally underwhelming. According to market watcher Sacnilk, the mythical drama made approximately Rs 2 crore on day 3. The entire amount collected now stands at Rs 6.85 crore. The movie, which was released in several languages, had Telugu occupancy rates of 19.67% and 12.18% in 2D and 3D, respectively. The average occupancy rate in Hindi was 9.33%.

Shaakuntalam must now pick up speed during the week if he wants to keep up a regular run in the movie theatres. Yashoda, Samantha’s last film, debuted with about Rs 3 crore at the box office and finished its first weekend with Rs 10 crore nett. The movie made about Rs 20 crore in India throughout the course of its whole run. Whether Shaakuntalam will be able to surpass such numbers remains to be seen.

It is directed by Gunasekhar and features Jayadev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Prakash Raj, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, and Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha in key roles, and draws inspiration from Kalidasa’s drama Abhijnanashakuntalam.

The touching love story of King Dhusyantha and Shakuntala, who are plagued by Dhurvasa Muni’s curse, is the subject of Shaakuntalam. While there were some criticisms from viewers about the movie, many praised Samantha for her performance and said it was the greatest of her career. Some even praised the VFX and CGI, while detractors pointed out that they fell short of what the teaser had implied and were poorly executed.

Accordion to reports, Samantha had commented on the movie during its promotion and said, “It`s a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired by one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects.” Further expressing her feelings, she said, “I am excited as well as a bit nervous. The budget for the film is quite high. But I feel, the audience will love the movie."

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here