On This Day In 2020, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan Clocked 77 Million Views

Ramanand Sagar’s epic Ramayan was first broadcast on Doordarshan in 1997, and the show was an instant hit with the audience. Decades later, when the country went into a Covid-induced lockdown, Ramayan aired again and was just as popular. In fact, the episode in which Lakshman and Meghnad locked horns had a record-breaking 77 million views.

Actor Sunil Lahiri, who played the role of Laxman, tweeted on Monday, “On this day, 16 April 2020, the Laxman Meghnath war episode of Ramayana created a world record, which is a historical milestone in itself, 77.7 million viewership. Thank you all, all this was possible because of you. 16 April 2020 repeat telecast of Ramayan created a world record.”

The tweet garnered attention on social media and many users heaped praise on the actor. One user wrote, “Yah to aapke shaandaar abhinay hai Sir ki har koi is episode ko dekhne k liye utsuk tha. Aap mein sakshat Bhagwan Lakshman ji ke darshan hote hai. Aapke liye pyaar aur samman humesha rahega Sir (This was possible because of your impeccable acting skills which made viewers excited to watch this episode. We could see Lord Lakshman in you. We will always love and respect you, Sir).”

Check out the tweet here-

आज ही के दिन 16 अप्रैल 2020 में रामायण के लक्ष्मण मेघनाथ युद्ध के एपिसोड ने वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाया जो अपने आप में एक ऐतिहासिक मील का पत्थर है 77.7 मिलियन व्यूअरशिपआप सबका धन्यवाद,यह सब आप लोगों की वजह से संभव हो पाया🙏16 April 2020 repeat telecast of Ramayan created world record. pic.twitter.com/rz2GgwMGos— Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 16, 2023

Ramanand Sagar made Ramayan immortal in the hearts of the people with its exceptional direction. He had decided to make the epic at the peak of his career and he got the idea to make it while shooting one of his films in Europe. He decided to quit films and entered the world of the small screen to narrate the stories of Shri Ram, Shri Krishna and Maa Durga on TV. In the year 1976, the shooting began. Even after four decades, the serial received the utmost love and admiration.

The show starred Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, Dara Singh, Sameer Rajda and Mulraj Rajda amongst many others.

