Curated By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 11:42 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News Live Updates: It is a proud day for India as two Indian films have won Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards. There was a huge buzz around the Best Original song Oscar nomination for the song Naatu Naatu from RRR. Indian fans waiting with bated breath were not disappointed as the song was announced the winner at the ceremony held in Los Angeles. Besides RRR, another Indian film that won an Oscar was The Elephant Whisperers which was nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category.
Before the win, there was a performance on the song Naatu Naatu by several dancers. Actress Deepika Padukone, Read More
Deepika Padukone, who made her debut at the Oscars this year as a presenter, emerged as one of the highlights of the starry night for her breathtaking look and her elegance. Read more, here.
SS Rajamouli’s film RRR made history as Naatu Naatu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. It was nominated alongside Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Read: Oscars 2023: RRR Makes India Proud as Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song, MM Keeravani Rejoices
Dressed in a stunning black gown, actress Deepika Padukone made her maiden appearance at the Oscars stage for a very proud moment for India. She fittingly introduced the Best Original Song nominee Naatu Naatu from the Indian film RRR, ahead of its performance.
Read: ‘Do You Know Naatu?’ Deepika Padukone Introduces India’s Best Original Song Nominee at Oscars
Deepika Padukone was seen with a new tattoo on her neck at the Oscars 2023. The actress turned presenter at the 95th Academy Awards.
Read: Deepika Padukone Debuts NEW Neck Tattoo at Oscars 2023 and It Will Drop Your Jaws; See Pic
In other news, the Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry into the allegations of foul play in veteran actor Satish Kaushik’s death. On Sunday, the police visited businessman Vikas Malu’s farmhouse where the late actor had attended a Holi party a day before his death. All the staff at the farmhouse and guards who were present at the party on that day have been questioned, according to sources. The police have also checked the entries on the registers in the guard room.
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor paired up to be the showstopper for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week grand finale in Mumbai. The stars have been sparking dating rumours for a while and then joint appearance has boosted the speculation around their relationship.
