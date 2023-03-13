CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Oscars 2023WPL 2023Entertainment NewsTrending NewsInd vs Aus
  • Home
    • »
  • Entertainment
    • »
  • Entertainment News Live Updates: Naatu Naatu Wins Oscar, Ananya-Aditya Walk the Ramp at LFW

Live now

Entertainment News Live Updates: Naatu Naatu Wins Oscar, Ananya-Aditya Walk the Ramp at LFW

Entertainment News Live Updates: RRR's Naatu Naatu wins, Oscar, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor walk the ramp together at LFW. Stay tuned for more updates in entertainment news.

Curated By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 11:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Oscars 2023, Deepika Padukone, RRR, Ananya Panday
Naatu Naatu wins an Oscar, Deepika represents India, Ananya-Aditya walk the ramp together.

Entertainment News Live Updates: It is a proud day for India as two Indian films have won Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards. There was a huge buzz around the Best Original song Oscar nomination for the song Naatu Naatu from RRR. Indian fans waiting with bated breath were not disappointed as the song was announced the winner at the ceremony held in Los Angeles. Besides RRR, another Indian film that won an Oscar was The Elephant Whisperers which was nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

Before the win, there was a performance on the song Naatu Naatu by several dancers. Actress Deepika Padukone, Read More

Mar 13, 2023 11:42 IST

Kangana Ranaut Is All Praise For Deepika Padukone’s Oscar Debut Moment, Says 'Not Easy to Stand...'

Deepika Padukone, who made her debut at the Oscars this year as a presenter, emerged as one of the highlights of the starry night for her breathtaking look and her elegance. Read more, here.

Kangana Ranaut Is All Praise For Deepika Padukone’s Oscar Debut Moment, Says 'Not Easy to Stand...'
Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika Padukone’s Oscars appearance.
Mar 13, 2023 11:08 IST

Oscars 2023: RRR Makes India Proud as Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song, MM Keeravani Rejoices

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR made history as Naatu Naatu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. It was nominated alongside Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Read: Oscars 2023: RRR Makes India Proud as Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song, MM Keeravani Rejoices

Oscars 2023: RRR Makes India Proud as Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song, MM Keeravani Rejoices
M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose with their Oscar awards which they won for Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu from RRR. (Image: Instagram)
Mar 13, 2023 10:33 IST

Deepika Padukone Introduces India's Best Original Song Nominee at Oscars

Dressed in a stunning black gown, actress Deepika Padukone made her maiden appearance at the Oscars stage for a very proud moment for India. She fittingly introduced the Best Original Song nominee Naatu Naatu from the Indian film RRR, ahead of its performance.

Read: ‘Do You Know Naatu?’ Deepika Padukone Introduces India’s Best Original Song Nominee at Oscars

Deepika Padukone Introduces India's Best Original Song Nominee at Oscars
Deepika Padukone introduced the performance of Naatu Naatu at the Oscars ceremony.
Mar 13, 2023 10:01 IST

Deepika Padukone Debuts Tattoo on her neck at Oscars 2023, Check it Out

Deepika Padukone was seen with a new tattoo on her neck at the Oscars 2023. The actress turned presenter at the 95th Academy Awards.

Read: Deepika Padukone Debuts NEW Neck Tattoo at Oscars 2023 and It Will Drop Your Jaws; See Pic

Read more

who was among the presenters at Oscars this year, introduced the song to the audience before the performance.

In other news, the Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry into the allegations of foul play in veteran actor Satish Kaushik’s death. On Sunday, the police visited businessman Vikas Malu’s farmhouse where the late actor had attended a Holi party a day before his death. All the staff at the farmhouse and guards who were present at the party on that day have been questioned, according to sources. The police have also checked the entries on the registers in the guard room.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor paired up to be the showstopper for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week grand finale in Mumbai. The stars have been sparking dating rumours for a while and then joint appearance has boosted the speculation around their relationship.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

TRENDING NEWS

TAGS