Pathaan Actor Manish Wadhwa Not Replacing Amrish Puri In Gadar 2; Details Inside

The second part of Sunny Deol’s blockbuster film Gadar has been in discussion for a long time. Taking forward the story of the film, the work on Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is going on in full swing and the audience is also waiting for its release. Ameesha Patel will once again be seen opposite Deol in Gadar 2. Along with this, some new faces will also be seen in the sequel. In Gadar, Amrish Puri played a vital role and since the veteran actor is no longer in this world, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa will now be seen as the villain in his place.

Ever since Manish Wadhwa’s name appeared in the star cast of the film, he has been constantly compared to Amrish Puri. According to reports, this created a lot of pressure on the actor to do justice to his character. Also recently, in an interview given to Dainik Bhaskar, the actor shared some inside details related to the film and his character.

Manish Wadhwa said, “Amrishji played the role of Ashraf Ali and he became Sakina’s father. I cannot be compared to him. My character in the film is that of a Pakistani General and the story will be shown after 24 years in the film. My character is completely different in the new story of the film."

Manish also shared a piece of special information regarding the action sequence of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The actor said that three people, Tinnu Verma, Shyam Kaushal and Ravi Verma, are working on the action sequences of the film.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. The movie was announced in October 2021. According to reports, Gadar 2 will primarily focus on Tara Singh’s unbreakable bond with his son Charanjeet, who is affectionately referred to as Jeete by his parents.

If reports are to be believed, the conflict between India and Pakistan in 1971 will be the focus of the story, which will advance 20 years. Tara Singh will cross the border, but this time not for Sakeena but for his son. The movie is all set to hit the cinemas on August 11.

