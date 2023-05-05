Pathaan And Gangubai To Clash On India's Best Dancer 3 With Terence Lewis And Geeta Kapur

After a considerable gap, India’s Best Dancer has returned to the television screens with its third season. The show premiered on April 8 and has already captured the audience’s attention with its initial episodes. The “Best" performers will enthral the entire nation with a mesmerising performance that pays homage to the art of dancing. Apart from this, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis are all set to ignite the stage and leave viewers spellbound in the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer 3.

In the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer 3, the judges will be taking on Bollywood avatars, with Terence Lewis transforming into Pathaan and Geeta Kapur becoming Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, this will not be the only thrilling element of the show. The judges will have a unique “mahasangam" which will two iconic cinematic figures, Pathaan and Gangubai, setting the stage on fire with their performance on the romantic song Meri Jaan from the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In a promo of the show, host Jay Bhanushali was seen inviting Geeta ‘Gangubai’ Kapur. Kapur was wearing a red-bordered white saree paired with her signature red bindi. Terence ‘Pathaan’ Lewis, with his ruggedly handsome look, joined her on stage to perform together. Their powerful and steamy performance on the romantic song left judge Sonali ‘Laila’ Bendre speechless.

Recently a reel was shared by Sony TV and Geeta Kapur’s Instagram handle captioned, “Gangubai ki dumdaar style #BestKaPehlaTest ke manch par banegi taaliyon ki haqdar, jab Judge Geeta Maa nibhayengi unka kirdaar!." In a video, Geeta Kapur was seen dressed as the very iconic Gangubai.

She also posted a reel where she exudes confidence and beauty as Gangubai.

India’s Best Dancer season 3 features numerous talented dancers who are competing against each other to win the coveted trophy. The participants who are set to showcase their exceptional dance skills on the stage this weekend are - Akshay Pal, Sushmita Tamang, Boogie LLB, Norbu Tamang, Hansvi Tonk, Samarpan Lama, Vipul Khandpal, Shivam Wankhede, Aniket Chauhan, Shivanshu Soni, Apeeksha Londhe, Anjali Mamgai and Ram Bisht. The show is produced by Frames Production and is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre.

