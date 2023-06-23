Pavithra Lokesh–Naresh Starrer Malli Pelli Released On OTT

South Indian actress Pavithra Lokesh has been a popular name in the South Indian film industry. She has worked on various films in different languages. Even though she has played supporting roles, she has still earned a name for herself in the industry. However, the actress has faced criticism and backlash regarding her marriage to fellow actor Naresh. Many have subjected her to online trolling, alleging that she married Naresh solely for his wealth. Recently, the couple was seen sharing screen space in Malli Pelli, Now, the film has been released on OTT.

Malli Pelli is written and directed by MS Raju and produced by Naresh under Vijaya Krishna Movies. It was released in theatres across all Telugu states on May 26. The Kannada version of the film, Matthe Madhuve, was also released earlier this month.

The digital rights of Malli Pelli were bagged by Amazon Prime and Aha OTT. However, much to the disappointment of the viewers, the Telugu version was only released on Aha OTT. Amazon Prime has yet to reveal the reason behind its delay on the streaming platform.

The story of the film centres around two middle-aged actors, Narendra and Pavithra, who find love while enduring tumultuous, toxic marriages and weathering all of life’s storms. According to reports, it was found that the film has some scenes that were inspired by the real lives of Naresh and Pavithra.

The film also had Vanitha Vijaykumar, Ananya Nagalla, Roshan, Ravi Varma, Annapoorna, Bhadram, Yukta, Praveen Yandamuri, and Madhooo in important roles. Suresh Bobbili and Aruldev worked on the music score of the film, and MN Bal Reddy was the cinematographer in the film.

The film opened to great reviews from the critics, and all the performances were also praised. However, it still wasn’t able to perform well at the box office and was declared a flop. Now, the makers are hoping that more people will watch as it releases on OTT.

When the story of the film came into the limelight, Naresh’s ex-wife, Ramya Raghupathi, alleged that the film was made to defame her.