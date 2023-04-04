Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-Wife Renu Desai Shares An Emotional Post

Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife and actress Renu Desai shared an emotional post on her life journey which has become a topic of discussion. Taking to Instagram, Renu shared a video of the sky and clouds as she was travelling in flight. Sharing the adorable video she captioned, “Some people arrive into your life unexpectedly, like a cool spring breeze on a hot summer day. Their stardust-speckled eyes converse with your heart directly. A secret ancient language. Even though you spend a few hours with them, they imprint themselves on your soul for eternity. Most departures are painful but few leave you so complete and healed that your eyes shine bright through the tears and you smile a little more…”

Watch the video here:

Under the post, a fan wrote, “God bless you mam you are an inspiration to all women to be strong never give up.” Another user wrote, “The stardust-speckled eyes converse with your heart directly. How beautiful.” Many also dropped red heart emojis.

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan tied the knot in 2009. But they filed for divorce in 2011 and eventually separated in 2012. The duo has a daughter who was born in 2010.

Renu Desai started her career with modelling. She first appeared in the music video of Shankar Mahadevan song Breathless. In the year 2000, Renu Desai made her acting debut with the Telugu-language romantic action film Badri. The film was written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and also featured Pawan Kalyan and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles. The movie was bankrolled by T Trivikrama Rao under the Vijayalakshmi Movies banner. While the music for the film was composed by Ramana Gogula. Later, Renu worked in films like James Pandu and Johnny.

Now, according to the latest reports, Renu Desai will be soon making her acting comeback after 18 years. She will work with Ravi Teja in the upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao. The movie is directed by Vamsee and also features Anupam Kher, Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film will revolve around the biopic of a notorious thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s.

