Ponniyin Selvan 2 Actor R Parthiban Roped In For Loose Maada Yogi’s Rosy?

Yogesh, a.k.a. Loose Maada Yogi, is gearing up for his 50th movie titled Rosy. The movie is currently in the pre-production stage and is being advertised as a hardcore gangster drama. It is directed by the Head Bush fame, Shoonya. The makers recently unveiled its first-look poster, which revealed that Yogi plays the titular role.

It seems that the makers are trying to make Rosy extra special. As per the latest reports, the team has approached renowned Tamil actor and director R Parthiban to play a significant role in the movie. If everything materialises, then he will be joining the shoot at the earliest. According to the same reports, the two sides are currently discussing and an official confirmation is yet to be received.

Reportedly, director Shunya revealed that he is planning to bring the Tamil actor-director to Kannada. He informed that the negotiations are underway, but not finalised yet. If he does not agree, then the makers will select another actor.

Parthiban’s career stretches over four decades. If he agrees to play the role in the upcoming and much-awaited movie, Rosy, then it would be his second movie in the Kannada industry. He made his debut in 2017 with the movie Dada is Back. He played the lead character in the Santhosh directorial.

Radhakrishnan Parthiban is famed as both an actor and a director. He has, to date, acted in more than 70 movies and has directed around 15 films, many hit at the box office. He marked his debut in the Tamil film industry with the movie Pudhea Paadhai. It was remade in Kannada and was titled Hosa Jeevana featuring Shankar Nag. He was recently seen in the epic saga by Mani Ratnam titled Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Talking about the movie Rosy, the makers were recently involved in a title conflict with Arjun Janya’s 45. Initially, the movie was registered as Rosy 45, but now the word Rosy has been dropped from the title. 45 has a cast ensemble including Raj B Shetty, Upendra and Shiva Rajkumar.

