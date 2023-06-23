Pooja Bhatt Belittes Palak Purswani And Jiya Shankar To Uplift Manisha Rani; Leaves Netizens Fuming

Pooja Bhatt is on the receiving end of the wrath of housemates in Bigg Boss OTT 2. In the recent episode, aired on Thursday night, Pooja took on the role of a peacemaker when a minor misunderstanding arose between Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid. However, instead of resolving the issue, she chose to uplift her friend Manisha by belittling Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar. Pooja said that Manisha, hailing from a small town in Bihar, showed greater maturity and would make a better friend for Bebika than the other two ever could.

Palak was taken aback at the sudden attack, which seemed to come out of nowhere. Every time she tried to defend herself, Pooja would forcefully silence her. But, Palak chose not to remain passive. Pooja also pointed out that Pooja lacked grace and considered herself superior to Manisha.

After the argument, Palak broke down, while Jiya comforted her. Many came out in support of Palak. One user wrote, “#PoojaBhatt everytime targetting #PalakPurswani for 30k coins koi samjhaao PB ko she won d task nd earn tht money from hmts evn POoja ji aapko to khairaat mai 1.50 k coins mile unka kya." Another wrote, “I like #PoojaBhatt when she took stand for #Manisha bt PB gone wrong jb aap apni baatein dusro pr thopne lge . PB ko stand Lena chaahiye tha #Avinash or #Falaq ke saamne bcs #Pagla word pr react krne waale ye dono the na ki #PalakPurswani bt ye dono to PB ki team ke hai."

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 premiered on June 17 with an exciting lineup of contestants including Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Palak Purswani, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve, Akanksha Puri, and Aaliya Siddiqui.