Pooja Hegde To Deepika Padukone, 5 Divas Who Looked Amazing In Lungi Look

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka bhai Kisi KI Jaan recently released a new song. The song called Yentamma created havoc on social media as soon as it was released and even started trending on Youtube. The highlight of the song was all the actors shaking a leg while wearing lungis. The steps performed in lungi have won over the fans, and people have been recreating them. The song also featured South superstar Ram Charan, who danced his heart out along with Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Pooja Hegde, who pairs opposite Salman Khan in the film, has also been seen wearing a lungi in the song. The actress’s lungi look impressed the audience. In Yentamma, Pooja’s new style has been admired by fans. The glasses, the shirt, and the lungi worn by Pooja have added life to the song.

However, Pooja Hegde is not the first Bollywood actress to carry this look. Here’s looking at other Bollywood actresses who wore lungis onscreen:

Deepika Padukone was also seen wearing a lungi in the 2013 film Chennai Express. She had the lungi look in the song, Lungi Dance. The song became a smash hit, and her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan was much liked by the audience.

Sunny Leone, an actress and VJ who has been famous for her item songs, has also donned the lungi look. Sunny looked beautiful and made everyone crazy by dancing in a lungi.

Elli Avram is an actress who was seen in the film Mickey Virus alongside Maniesh Paul. In the film, the actress was seen in a lungi avatar, which was liked by the audience.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who charmed the audience, was also seen dancing in a lungi. The actress has a huge fan following in the South, and her look was well-liked by her fans.

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases on April 21, 2023, on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Salman’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see their favourite superstar on the big screen.

