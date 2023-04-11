Pooja Hegde To Krithi Shetty, Kannada Actresses Who Achieved Pan-India Stardom

Despite language and cultural barriers, the Indian audience seems to be inclined towards powerful content and impactful storytelling in films. Not only Bollywood, movie enthusiasts today are welcoming films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages with equal enthusiasm. It has paved the way for many celebrities to achieve pan-India stardom. Films like the KGF and Baahubali franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, Kantara, and Varisu have been widely loved by cinephiles. Some of the regional actresses have also risen to prominence, owing to their pan-Indian films. Let’s have a look at a few Kannada actresses who are marking their presence all over the country.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is one of the most prominent faces in the South film industry. She marked her presence in Bollywood with the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Mohenjo Daro, opposite Hrithik Roshan. Pooja has worked with many seasoned B-town stars including Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in films like Housefull 4 and Cirkus respectively. She will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Last year, two of her pan-Indian projects — Radhe Shyam and Beast — turned out to be box-office disasters.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is a well-deserving candidate in the list of pan-Indian stars. She has starred in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films. From making audiences groove with her stylish appearance in the song Top Tucker to her foray into Bollywood with Goodbye, she has surely won our hearts. Rashmika has delivered some up-to-the-mark performances in films like Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra, Pushpa: The Rise as the bubbly Srivalli and the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu.

Sapthami Gowda

Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda became the talk of the town for her portrayal of a brave police officer in the mythological action-thriller Kantara, directed and starring Rishab Shetty. Essaying the character of the determined yet soft-hearted Leela, Sapthami with her exemplary performance in the pan-Indian visual spectacle, made her way into the hearts of many.

Anushka Shetty

Another actress who skyrocketed to fame at the pan-Indian level is Anushka Shetty. Transforming herself into the regal queen Devasena in SS Rajamouli’s directorial Baahubali, Anushka proved her mettle as an actress, quite seamlessly, starring opposite Prabhas.

Krithi Shetty

The 19-year-old actress Krithi Shetty, hailing from Mangalore, has already delivered quite a few successful films including Uppena (her debut film) along with The Warrior, Shyam Singha Roy, and Bangarraju. She also had a small yet significant role in the Bollywood biographical drama Super 30, headlined by Hrithik Roshan.

