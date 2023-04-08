Poster of Crowdfunded Malayalam Film Nayakan Prithvi Leaves Internet Impressed

The Malayalam film industry seems to be changing the notion of filmmaking, delivering quite a few noteworthy movies over recent years. Steering clear from the quintessential tale of love, or the heroic portrayal of male characters, Mollywood is slowly delving deep into the intricacies of complex human emotions accompanied by powerful storytelling. Some of the best Malayalam-language films that have left a mark on the masses include Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kurup, Jalikattu, Drishyam, and The Great Indian Kitchen among others. Small-budget movies are also doing good business nowadays. Walking along similar lines, a less-talked-about film has been making the headlines recently.

The crowdfunded Malayalam-language film is titled Nayakan Prithvi. Helmed by Prasad G. Edward, the director has also penned down the script. Nayakan Prithvi is made on a really low budget, with neither the cast nor crew members charging any money for the film. The film’s poster released on April 7 has been grabbing the eyeballs of social media users, presumably giving them the heebie-jeebies.

Malayalam actor Saiju Kurup shared the first-look poster of Nayakan Prithvi on Facebook, much to the excitement of netizens. The poster has successfully shocked the masses, with its portrayal of a group of three terror-stricken people, presumably a family. While the woman and the man in the poster appear distressed, the child laying on the woman’s lap looks confused. He seems to be unaware of the troublesome situation.

According to some sources, Nayakan Prithvi revolves around the oppression by the bureaucratic system with people reeling under their tyrannic rule and grand schemes of people in the higher hierarchical order. The Prasad G. Edward directorial will centre around a revenue officer named Ratheesh, who arrives at a rural village named Kuyilimala to work on a hill highway project. But, the villagers refuse the idea of the project, protesting against its construction. The story takes a drastic turn from then onwards, with the occurrence of unexpected events.

Produced by V B Mathew under the banners of Vaisali Productions, Nayakan Prithvi stars a cast ensemble of Sreekumar R Nair, Priya Balan, Anjali P. Kumar, Pineesh Yesudas, Sukanya Haridasan, and Pranav Mohan in important roles. Nayakan Prithvi is scheduled to hit the big screens in May this year.

