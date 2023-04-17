Pragathi B. Badageer Wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs Season 19 Kannada

Popular Kannada singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs came to an end and declared its winner. Pragathi B. Badageer was handed the first prize. The show held its finale on April 16.

The little sensation was felicitated with a crown that was worth Rs 11 lakh. When Pragathi lifted the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs trophy, she was elated with joy as she emerged as the winner of the popular Kannada reality singing show. She won a cash prize worth Rs 4 lakh, along with a property in Bengaluru worth Rs 21 lakh.

Pragathi B. Badageer was announced as the winner of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs by Mahaguru Hamsalekha. Pragathi lived up to her winning moment and thanked everyone for their support. She gave special thanks to her mentors and her gurus for being her guiding force throughout her journey on the reality show.

Tanushree from Mangalore, Kushik from Bangalore, Guruprasad from Mysore, Shivani Naveen Koppa from Udupi, Revanasiddha from Solhapur, and Pragathi Badageer from Kushalanagar are the finalist of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs Season 19 in Kannada.

Shivani and Tanushree were announced as the first runner-up and second runner-up of the show, respectively. Shivani was given a cash prize of Rs 20 lakhs, while Tanushree was given Rs 5 lakhs. Both of the runners-up were also given an electric bike.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs had become one of the most popular singing reality shows on Kannada television. The latest season had Hanslekha as the Mahaguru and Vijay Prakash and Arjun Janya as the judges. Anushree was the host of the show.

The show welcomes kids from the age group of four years to fifteen years. The singers were given famous and prominent singers from the industry as their mentors.

