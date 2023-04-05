Priyanka Chopra Makes Stylish Appearance In Blue Gown For Citadel Premiere; Richard Madden Joins Her

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden have kicked off the global promotional tour of their upcoming spy series, Citadel, with its Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai. On Tuesday, the spy leads made a grand entry on the blue carpet of the premiere event as they were also joined by a barrage of well-known faces from Bollywood. Now, photos from the event have created a tremendous buzz on social media that sees PeeCee and Madden keeping their best fashion foot forward as they brace fans for Citadel’s release.

The desi girl chose a stylish blue tube gown that was cinched at the waist featuring a thigh-high slit. With dramatic eye makeup, Priyanka balanced it out with minimal accessories while leaving her sleek tresses loose. She was also joined by her co-star Richard Madden, who looked dapper in a crisp black suit that was paired with formal shoes. The Citadel leads gave a string of striking poses on the blue carpet with bright smiles on their faces. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Besides Priyank and Richard, iconic diva Rekha, actors Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, and directors Kabir Khan and Madhur Bhandarkar among others also attended the premiere event.

In Citadel, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays the role of Nadia Sinh, a confident woman with a cold demeanour. She has plenty of missions to carry with equal amounts of hidden secrets. Meanwhile, Richard Madden essays the role of Mason Kane, a powerful spy who has a complicated history with Nadia. The story takes an exciting twist when it jumps forward eight years with the global spy agency destroyed by a notorious but heinous organization called Manticore. But Nadia and Mason live a completely different life now, they’re separated with the identities of their past wiped clean from their memories. They live separately until they’re reunited to set out on a wild journey together when Mason is tracked by a former Citadel colleague. The desperate need of the hour is to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

The six episodes in the first season of the show will reveal how both the leads try to recall their past while also mending their present together. The first two episodes of Citadel will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28. Post which, each episode is scheduled to roll out weekly till May 26.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here