CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsIPL Live ScoreRR vs PBKSRam Navami ViolenceDonald Trump
Home » entertainment » Hollywood » Priyanka Chopra Makes Stylish Appearance In Blue Gown For Citadel Premiere; Richard Madden Joins Her
2-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Makes Stylish Appearance In Blue Gown For Citadel Premiere; Richard Madden Joins Her

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 11:19 IST

Mumbai, India

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel will be available on an OTT platform from April 28. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel will be available on an OTT platform from April 28. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden made a grand entry on the blue carpet of the Citadel premiere event in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 4.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden have kicked off the global promotional tour of their upcoming spy series, Citadel, with its Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai. On Tuesday, the spy leads made a grand entry on the blue carpet of the premiere event as they were also joined by a barrage of well-known faces from Bollywood. Now, photos from the event have created a tremendous buzz on social media that sees PeeCee and Madden keeping their best fashion foot forward as they brace fans for Citadel’s release.

The desi girl chose a stylish blue tube gown that was cinched at the waist featuring a thigh-high slit. With dramatic eye makeup, Priyanka balanced it out with minimal accessories while leaving her sleek tresses loose. She was also joined by her co-star Richard Madden, who looked dapper in a crisp black suit that was paired with formal shoes. The Citadel leads gave a string of striking poses on the blue carpet with bright smiles on their faces. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Citadel leads Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden make stylish entries at Asia Pacific premiere In Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden promote Citadel in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in a blue tube gown for the Citadel event in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Besides Priyank and Richard, iconic diva Rekha, actors Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, and directors Kabir Khan and Madhur Bhandarkar among others also attended the premiere event.

In Citadel, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays the role of Nadia Sinh, a confident woman with a cold demeanour. She has plenty of missions to carry with equal amounts of hidden secrets. Meanwhile, Richard Madden essays the role of Mason Kane, a powerful spy who has a complicated history with Nadia. The story takes an exciting twist when it jumps forward eight years with the global spy agency destroyed by a notorious but heinous organization called Manticore. But Nadia and Mason live a completely different life now, they’re separated with the identities of their past wiped clean from their memories. They live separately until they’re reunited to set out on a wild journey together when Mason is tracked by a former Citadel colleague. The desperate need of the hour is to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

The six episodes in the first season of the show will reveal how both the leads try to recall their past while also mending their present together. The first two episodes of Citadel will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28. Post which, each episode is scheduled to roll out weekly till May 26.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Citadel
  2. hollywood
  3. priyanka chopra
  4. richard madden
first published:April 05, 2023, 11:19 IST
last updated:April 05, 2023, 11:19 IST