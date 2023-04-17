Priyanka Chopra Reunites With Sister-In-Law Sophie Turner At Jonas Brothers' London Concert

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner enjoyed watching their husbands perform together at the Jonas Brothers concert that was held in the Royal Albert Hall of London on Friday night. Visuals from the musical gig took social media abuzz quickly. Now, a photo of Chopra who is married to Nick Jonas alongside Turner who is wedded to Nick’s brother Joe has begun circulating online. While the Citadel actress displayed her keen fashion sense in a chic yet dramatic outfit that featured patterns of brown and cream stripes all over it.

She layered the look with a furry jacket styling her dark tresses in loose curls pinned to one side. Meanwhile, the GOT’s Queen in the North chose a floral pattern top paired with matching pants to attend the event. With highlighted cheeks, Turner left her sleek mid-parted hair open to complete her look. In the picture, the sisters-in-law can be seen smiling as they get clicked together backstage. Check out the photo here:

Just a day ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos and videos from her husband’s musical gig. Several still sees her posing alongside Nick Jonas who looks dapper in a black casual suit. In one photo, Nick also holds their baby daughter Malti Marie on stage, another features Priyanka helping out her mom to get ready for the occasion. A video that summed up her post, captures the crowd at the sold-out arena enjoying and swaying to Jonas Brothers’ music. Take a look at it below:

Last time, the Jonas family publicly appeared together when the brothers got their stars included in the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It was also the debut appearance of Malti Marie, wherein Chopra and Nick posed with their toddler daughter without hiding her face. The Jonas Brothers and their wives also lined up for a happy photograph which was shared online by Sophie Turner.

“To see the hard work and love and light you boys bring to your music… it’s an honor just to watch from the sidelines. After almost 20 years of hard work, you boys are so deserving of this. I’m so lucky to count you as family. I’m proud of you every day," she wrote alongside the post.

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated web show Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Meanwhile, Turner will play the lead role in the television series Joan.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here