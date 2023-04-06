Priyanka Chopra Signs Heads Of State, John Cena Gives 'World Renowned' Actress The Best Welcome

Priyanka Chopra has bagged yet another Hollywood film. It is reported that the actress will be starring in the film Heads Of State with international actors Idris Elba and John Cena. This will mark her first film with the Thor: Ragnarok actor and the WWE wrestler-turned-star. The film is backed by Amazon Studios, marking her second project with the platform after Citadel.

The news of her new project was reported by Deadline. The international publication revealed that the film will be directed by Ilya Naishuller and will be backed by Amazon Studios. The script is written by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec. The initial draft is by Harrison Query based on his original idea. While details of the film are still under wraps, the report described the film as ‘Air Force One meets Midnight Run.’

The filming is set to begin in May this year. Sharing the news on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “On to the next." Anil Kapoor took to the comments section and dropped a few clapping emojis along with a heart emoji. Lilly Singh wrote, “Hellll yeahhhhhhh."

Priyanka also got a warm welcome from John. “THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned @priyankachopra!" he tweeted. Priyanka replied, “Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo."

Priyanka has been busy lately with the promotions of her upcoming series Citadel in Mumbai with her team. The actress shares the screen with Richard Madden. The series premieres on Prime Video later this month. This marks Priyanka’s second international series after Quantico.

In Citadel, Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Nadia Sinh, an agent who is dead as per the file. However, the agent is alive but her memory is wiped out. She is forced to remember it all for it’s the details in her memory that will help her and Richard Madden’s character save the world. The trailers have already hinted at their sizzling chemistry. The series also promises to show Priyanka Chopra in a never before seen action avatar.

