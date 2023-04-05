Pushpa 2: 'Where Is Pushpa' Chants New Teaser Video, Allu Arjun To Drop First Look On Birthday Eve

Allu Arjun and his team are making Pushpa fans wait a little longer for the first look of Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule. Fans were hoping that they would get the first look at the highly-anticipated Pushpa sequel on the occasion of ‘Srivalli’ Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday. However, the team dropped a new cryptic teaser announcing that the first look will release on the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday.

The teaser shared on social media began with Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjum) racing off into the forest on his bike and riots breaking out. The news anchor is heard informing about his disappearance and the question on everyone’s mind is: Where is Pushpa? The makers promise to answer the question on April 7.

“#WhereIsPushpa? The search ends soon! The HUNT before the RULE Reveal on April 7th at 4.05 PM," the caption read. While the video generated quite a curiosity, the music by Devi Sri Prasad doesn’t go unnoticed. Watch the teaser below:

Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021 and took the nation by storm. It transcended every barrier and boundary, be it geographic or language, class or strata, connecting with audiences across the board. Pushpa became a symbol of the powerhouse Indian common man with dialogues that resonated from the gullies of small towns to the presentations in corporate board rooms from cricket stadiums to weddings.

Several stars and cricketers were seen recreating Allu Arjun’s dialogues and iconic gestures from the movie while the internet danced to Oo Antava, which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Pushpa: The Rise was not just a Telugu film but it was a phenomenon.

