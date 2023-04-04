Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra And Shah Rukh Khan Grace NMACC With Their Presence

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) has been the talk of the town ever since its extravagant inaugural event at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. It’s India’s first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space displaying India’s music, theatre, fine arts and crafts. The gala was held on Friday and was attended by many Hollywood and Bollywood A-listers, including Rajinikanth, Sachin Tendulkar and many others.

NMACC put India on the global map in the sphere of arts. The event was organised by Nita and Isha Ambani who stated that NMACC is “a journey to rejuvenate and reimagine creative experiences and expressions. A journey to encourage and nurture talent no matter where it comes from. To give a platform and voice to the arts, and the artists.” To celebrate this occasion, the event saw attendance from celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Rekha, Penelope Cruz, Sachin Tendulkar and even Indian mega-star Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth was dressed casually for the occasion in an all-black outfit. He wore a black collared T-shirt and a matching pair of pants and was seated right next to Mukesh Ambani. He was accompanied by his daughter-director, Soundarya Rajinikanth, who looked classy in a turquoise ethnic ensemble.

The Annaatthe actor even shared some glimpses of the event on social media platforms and congratulated the team. He described NMACC as India’s own “Broadway Theatre” and revealed his dream to act in a play in the theatre. “India’s first extravagant world-class Broadway Theatre arrives in style in Mumbai! Many thanks and congratulations to my dearest friend Mukesh Ambani ji for making this possible. Nita Ambani ji, I have no words to congratulate you and your team for such a spectacular, patriotic, mind-blowing and mesmerising show. The great Indian musical - civilization to the nation. Now, I have one longing dream to enact a play in this amazing theatre, hopefully, it will happen soon”, his note read.

Check out his tweet here-

The event was also graced by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Priyanka shared a photo from day two of the NMACC event. While the Citadel actress had donned a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola (Brocade)saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk. She paired it with a sequin holographic bustier, Nick chose a fitted crisp black suit for the gala.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here