Rakhi Sawant Trolled For Offering Namaz In 'Inappropriate Outfit'

Dancer-actress Rakhi Sawant always grabs the attention of her fans with her unintentionally hilarious videos. Recently, she dropped a clip in which she can be seen performing Namaz in short leggings. Many praised her for performing Namaz during Ramadan, but some also criticised her for wearing short leggings and nail polish. In the clip, Rakhi Sawant is seen donning a long black kurta, which she paired up with ankle-length leggings. She covered her head with a black hijab. The video shows her standing on a mat with her hands crossed on her chest.

Social media users have now commented on the video. One user wrote, “If you are reading Namaz, read it by covering your entire body”. Another user commented, “Tum Namaz padh rhi ho isse zyada Khushi kya ho skti hai.. aage se kapdo ka khyal rakhna inshallah aap o bhi seekh jaogi may Allah bless you (What can make me more happier than the fact that you are reading the Namaz, from next time please take note of your clothes, you will learn that too, may god bless you)."

One netizen also commented, “Aap Namaz Padh rhi ho… that’s very good to know but Namaz padhne se pehle you should learn some basic rules for praying namaz… Jaise ki aapki leggings bht upar hai, ladkiyo ke liye yeh jayaz nahi hai… and 2nd is your nail polish which is totally prohibited… Jazak ALLAHU Khair ALLAH Azzawajal Aapko Hidayat de In Sha ALLAH (It’s good to see that you are reading Namaz; but there are certain rules that need to be followed before praying Namaz. For instance, one cannot wear ankle-length leggings. Apart from this, wearing nail polish is totally prohibited if you are praying Namaz).”

Rakhi Sawant often shares her Namaz videos, which quite often intrigue the internet.

She tied the wedding knot with Adil Khan Durrani in 2022. For her marriage, she converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima. After her dispute with her husband over his alleged extra-marital affair and abuse, she filed an FIR against him. Rakhi also alleged that he sexually assaulted her, threatened to end her life and even sold her nude videos. Currently, Adil is in judicial custody.

Rakhi Sawant is best known for films such as Main Hoon Na, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Mutthirai, and Captured By You. Some of her other notable projects include Pending Love, Upeksha and Wig Boss.

