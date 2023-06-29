Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Karan Johar Among Indian Artists Invited to Oscars Panel

Nearly a dozen Indian artists, including the famed actor duo of the movie “RRR," Ram Charan and Jr NTR, have been included in a list of 398 people invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2023.

Other invitees from India are Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam, Chaitanya Tamhane, Shaunak Sen, MM Keeravani, KK Senthil Kumar, and Siddharth Roy Kapur. They are part of the long list of showbiz people including music megastars Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

We’re proud to announce our newly invited members to the Academy!Meet the Class of 2023: https://t.co/xElbKejirD pic.twitter.com/9IqEmbU6GD — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 28, 2023

In a statement, the Academy said, membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity.

The list of 398 people is about half the figure of recent years as the academy scaled back after working to double the number of women and non-white members, following social media backlash.

The Academy now has more than 10,000 members.

Of the 2023 class, the academy said 40 percent identify as women, 34 percent belong to underrepresented ethnic and racial communities, and 52 percent are from 50 countries and territories outside the United States.

Seen as the apex body of the Hollywood film industry, the Academy issues a single round of invitations annually.

Only Academy members can vote for Oscar winners. Next year’s Oscars are set to take place on March 10.

