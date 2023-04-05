Ram Gopal Varma To Have A Cameo Role In Prabhas-starrer Raja Deluxe?

Ram Gopal Varma is known for dominating headlines for his controversial films and opinions. The director has also received criticism for the diminishing quality of his films. RGV, as he is known amongst his fans, is in the news again. This time for the reports of a cameo in Prabhas’ upcoming film tentatively titled Raja Deluxe. Reported to be a horror comedy, Raja Deluxe has been directed by Maruthi. As stated in the reports, RGV has recently wrapped up the shooting of his role in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Till now there is no official clarification about these. What kind of role is it? Will it be integral to the storyline of Raja Deluxe? RGV’s followers would surely want to know the answers to these questions.

This is not the first time reports of RGV doing a cameo in a Prabhas film have surfaced on social media. In November last year, there were reports that he will play a cameo in Prabhas’ much-anticipated film Project K. There were reports that he will start shooting for his part soon, but no official announcement was made in this regard. RGV’s followers are sad with the fact that these reports regarding Ram Gopal Varma’s association with these films have not been officially confirmed. This gives rise to another question amongst fans: Are these reports being circulated on social media just to create hype around Raja Deluxe and Project K?

Ram Gopal Varma was in the news for the remarks he had made during the Academic Exhibition 2023 event. The event was held at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur. He was invited as the chief guest there and advised the students to work smart rather than hard. He had also made other controversial remarks, which were not considered appropriate at the event. This led to a debate about the impact of such comments on students, who had enjoyed his speech.

RGV’s last film was Dangerous, which performed poorly at the box office. The audience criticised this film for its badly written screenplay and direction.

