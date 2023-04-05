Ramanaidu's Brother Daggubati Mohan Babu Passes Away At 73

Daggubati Mohan Babu, the brother of film producer D. Ramanaidu, passed away at the age of 73. He had been suffering from illness for some time. Daggubati Mohan Babu breathed his last yesterday at Karamchedu in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.

The Daggubati family, including Suresh Babu, Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati, and Naga Chaitanya, rushed immediately to Karamchedu to pay their last result.

It is said that Daggubati Mohan Babu used to look after the agricultural land affairs related to the family.

Meanwhile, D Ramanaidu has worked predominantly in Telugu cinema. He founded Suresh Productions in 1964 which became one of the largest film production companies in India. Ramanaidu also holds the Guinness Book of World Records for the most films produced by an individual, with more than 150 films in 13 Indian languages. Some of the Telugu films Gopala Gopala and Drushyam. Some of the Hindi films Prem Qaidi and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.

However, in January 2014, Ramanaidu was reported to have been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He died on February 18, 2015, at the age of 78, in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Daggubati Mohan Babu was also actor Daggubati Venkatesh’s uncle. The actor will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Venkatesh made a lot of noise and for all the right reasons with the release of the latest track Yentamma. Ram Charan’s special appearance has added an extra edge to the track.

The film also marks Salman’s comeback. Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Salman. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also marks Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari’s debut.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here