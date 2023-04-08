Ramesh Aravind’s Shivaji Surathkal 2 New Song Out

The makers of Shivaji Surathkal 2 have released a new song. Maathado Gombe captures the essence of a beautiful bond between a father and his daughter. The latest track has ticked all the boxes. Ramesh Aravind plays the titular role in the film.

Maathado Gombe is penned by Pramod Maravante, who is known for the track Singara Siriye from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Maathado Gombe is sung by Siddhartha Belmannu.

Check out the song here-

Shivaji Surathkal 2 is directed by Akash Srivatsa. In an interview with The New Indian Express, he said, “There are a host of women that enrich the journey of Shivaji Surathkal. Be it his mother, sister, wife, daughter, and friends, each of them has a strong presence in his life.”

Akash also added that the most important woman in Shivaji Surathkal’s life is definitely his daughter, Siri Surathkal, portrayed by Aaradhya.

Reacting to the song, a user wrote, “A very emotional song, dedicated to any father-daughter duo!” Another wrote, “Beautiful! Melodious and heart-touching! Enjoyed. We need many more such songs in Kannada.”

Previously, Ramesh Aravind starred in Pushpaka Vimana, by S Ravindranath. The movie also featured Yuvina Parthavi, Rachita Ram and Juhi Chawla, among others. In this movie as well, he melted the hearts of his fans with the song Mugilu Bel Mugilu that too focused on a fun and adorable relationship between a daughter and her loving father. It was sung by Haricharan and penned by K Kalyan.

Talking about Ramesh Aravind’s Shivaji Surathkal 2, he will be slipping into the role of detective. The actor will share the screen with Sukanya Girish, Radhika Narayan, Aarohi Narayan, Meghana Gaonkar and Vinay Gowda. The movie is slated to release in the theatres on April 14.

