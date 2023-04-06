Ramya Acquires Title Rights Of Her Debut Production Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye

Actress-politician Ramya has carved a niche for herself in the Kannada film industry. After delivering countless hits in her illustrious film career, she made a place in the hearts of people yet again with her foray into politics. The 40-year-old also runs her own production company named Apple Box Studios. Recently, Ramya has been hitting the headlines for her maiden production, titled Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye. The yet-to-be-released film got embroiled in a controversy after veteran filmmaker S V Rajendra Singh Babu lodged a complaint against the movie under the Intellectual Property Rights.

S V Rajendra claimed that he owned the title rights of Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye because he had earlier registered another film, starring late actor Ambareesh and Tamil actress Suhasini Maniratnam, under the same title. S V Rajendra further alleged that Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye was the name of the song featured in the 1990 film Bannada Gejje, directed by him. Bannada Gejje featured V Ravichandran in the lead role. He was cast opposite actress Amala Akkineni.

The title controversy posed a major roadblock for Ramya, but it seems like good times are knocking at her door. Putting a full stop to a turbulent legal battle, the city court has finally given its verdict in favour of Ramya. The court has allowed her to use the title of Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye for her latest production venture.

According to Cinema Express, almost 80 percent of the film has been wrapped up. Now, the film’s team is eager to release it in no time.

As per ETimes, while speaking about the court judgment, Ramya asserted, “I have lost out on a lot of time, which could have been used for publicity. The court has now finally ruled in our favour.”

Earlier, the film yet again encountered a bumpy ride after Ramya opted out as the leading female lady in Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye. Actress Siri Ravikumar has replaced her. Helmed by Raj B Shetty, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye is billed to be a love story, starring the director himself as the lead actor. The film also stars Balaji Manohar, Rekha Kudligi, Surya Vasishta, Sneha Sharma, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande in important roles. Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye’s release date has not been revealed yet.

