Ravanasura Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja-starrer Fails To Impress Cinegoers

Telugu star Ravi Teja’s second film this year, Ravanasura, was released in theatres on April 7. The trailer and marketing of the film seemed to put the movie on the right path, but it couldn’t perform well at the box office. It has unfortunately become another flop delivered by Ravi Teja. The opening day box office collections were decent, but the sharp decline since the following day has made the film lose all hopes of being profitable.

April 10 (Monday) marked the fourth day of Ravanasura at the box office and the film has only collected around Rs 1-1.2 crore. The movie ended up as a huge disappointment. Ravanasura opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics, and the word-of-mouth did not seem to do much either. The lack of novelty in the storyline and the clichéd screenplay has led to the film’s downfall.

The total box office collection after Monday stands at Rs 14.1 crore. The makers seem to be worried as they had expected a much better performance for the film. Ravi Teja played a prominent role in the box office blockbuster Waltair Veerayya about three months ago, but the movie didn’t seem to help Ravi Teja’s latest flick.

The opening weekend saw Ravanasura collect a total of about Rs 6 crore, but the collections have dropped significantly over the past three days. There are no major film releases in the upcoming weeks, but the film’s lukewarm response has become its biggest enemy and it may not even reach the breakeven mark, let alone be profitable.

Ravanasura is a psychological action thriller, directed by Sudheer Varma and written by Srikanth Vissa. The film also features Jayaram, Faria Abdullah, Megha Akash, Jahid D’Cruz and Anu Emmanuel in prominent roles. The film is produced by Abhishek Nama under the banner of Abhishek Nama Pictures, MSK Films and RT Teamworks. The film’s music is given by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo, and the cinematography is helmed by Vijay Kartik Kanna. Ravanasura is edited by Naveen Nooli.

