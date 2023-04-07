'Ravi Teja's On-screen Presence Was Lit': Ravanasura Twitter Review

South superstar Ravi Teja’s much-awaited movie Ravanasura opened in cinemas today, April 7. And fans headed towards theatres to watch their favourite actor on the big screen. The Telugu language psychological action thriller film has been directed by Sudheer Varma and written by Srikanth Vissa.

Let us take a look at the audience reaction who have shared their thoughts on Twitter. In the film, Ravi Teja’s acting and the film’s story received a lot of appreciation. Overall, the public has been giving positive reviews to Ravanasura. Let’s take a look at Ravanasura’s Twitter reviews.

One of the users twitter, “Ravansura movie final review, first half decent, interval block mind-blowing, second half kcpd. Heroine’s role is not impressive. But ravanna acting fire."

Ravansura movie Final reviewFirst half decentInterval block mind blowingSecond half kcpd 🔥Heroines role not impressBut ravanna acting 🔥Overall blockbuster movie⭐ ⭐ ⭐/1/2 USA premiers rating#Ravanasura#RavanasuraOnApril7#RavanasuraReview#blockbusterRavanasura pic.twitter.com/jnKYIRTh2d — Raghavendra_official (@vallepuraghav) April 6, 2023

“Ravanasura is another Eldorado of Telugu cinema Sudheer anna direction was fantastic. Ravi Teja Anna’s acting was next level. Anna’s on-screen presence was lit. Doubt ae ledhu biggest blockbuster of the 2023 summer. Rating:3.75/5"

#Ravanasura is another Eldorado of Telugu cinema🔥sudheer anna direction was fantastic🔥.#RaviTeja anna acting was next level⭐. anna on-screen presence was lit🔥పిచ్చెక్కించేసావు కదా అన్న.Doubt ae ledhu biggest blockbuster of 2023 summer 🔥🔥🔥Rating:3.75/5 pic.twitter.com/9FjSgV7FGb— 🔥MASS🔥CARD HERE… (@ERESHAM1) April 7, 2023

“Ravanasura Review is predictable yet watchable for Ravi Teja. He steals the show with his negative shade performance. If you are a fan of Ravi anna just go for it. But as a normal audience it was a one-time watch. No highs, no thrills. Remember this Ravanasura is RAVANNA-ASURA."

#RavanasuraReview predictable yet watchable for @RaviTeja_offl . He steals the show with his negative shade performance. If u are a fan of ravi anna just go for it . But as a normal audience it was one time watch. No highs no thrills. Remember this #Ravanasura is RAVANNA-ASURA. pic.twitter.com/7QAO2o8TuX— Written by Veeru (@VeeruVutla) April 7, 2023

“Blockbuster Ravi Teja congrats Anna, Ravanasura" wrote another user.

Ravanasura also features Jayaram, Sushanth, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada in important roles. Apart from acting, Ravi Teja has also co-produced the film along with Abhishek Nama’s Abhishek Pictures through RT Team Works.

Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems Ceciroleo composed the film’s music. The film’s satellite and digital distribution rights were sold to Zee Telugu and Amazon Prime Video respectively.

Ravi plays a lawyer in the film working for his ex-girlfriend Kanaka Mahalakshmi. As they investigate a succession of murder cases, the plot takes an unexpected turn.

On the professional front, Ravi Teja currently has back-to-back films in his pipeline. Ravi Teja will next be seen in director Vamsee’s upcoming project Tiger Nageswar Rao, which also features Anupam Kher and Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon in pivotal roles. Apart from this, he also has Anil Ravipudi’s Raja 2 The Great.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here