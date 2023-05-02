3-Month-Old Girl Watches Amol Kolhe's Play, Actor Shares Adorable Video

Marathi actor Amol Kolhe has received accolades for his portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the play Shivputra Sambhaji Mahanatya. The play has become one of the biggest hits in the Marathi theatre circuit and Amol has amassed a massive fan following due to this play. In an adorable moment, the mother of a three-month-old girl Devanshi went to see this play with her.

Devanshi’s mother was delighted to meet Amol and the actor also held the baby in his arms. Amol was also equally happy to meet the mother-daughter duo and had a conversation with them. The actor said that till the time such Maulis (Devanshi’s mother) are there in this world, values taught by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be observed in this followed. Mauli is a Marathi word used for mother.

One of Amol’s followers couldn’t help praising the cute video and commented that Devanshi is looking sweetly at the actor. Others appreciated Devanshi’s mother for bringing her to see the play. Many also commented with heart emoticons. This video has become viral on social media and has garnered more than 100,000 views.

Amol also interacted with other fans after the play ended. A child wearing the costume of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj met him. In a respectful gesture, Amol bent in front of the child, showing love for his character. The child’s parents told him to repeat the same gesture. Amol was happy and clicked a photograph with the child. A fan commented that Shivputra Sambhaji Mahanatya is one of the best plays and can be watched numerous times. Another commented that he is waiting to see the play in Mumbai.

Amol last played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film Shivpratap Garudjhep directed by Kartik Rajaram Kendhe. It was released on October 5, 2022, and was loved by the audience and critics. Viewers thanked the director for showing important moments from history on celluloid. Yateen Karyekar, Pratiksha Lonkar, Alka Badola Kaushal and others also played key roles.

