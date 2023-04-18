A Look At Kannada Actress Megha Shetty’s ‘Happy’ Mode

Megha Shetty has been a popular actress in the Kannada film industry. She has recently shared a video on Instagram grooving to a popular Hindi song. Megha can be seen donning a white shirt and black shorts in the reel. In the clip, she is dancing to a popular reel track People X Nainowale Ne (a rendition of both the songs People and Nainowale Ne), which was created by the popular musician Yashraj Mukhate. She captioned the reel as “Happy Me” with a blushing emoticon at the end.

The reel went viral and received huge love from Megha Shetty’s fans. One of the fans wrote, “The next most popular heroine is loading.” Another fan called her the cutest and most gorgeous woman on earth. Fans were delighted to see Megha grooving in such an adorable manner and showered immense love on her.

Recently, Megha Shetty also shared another post where she was seen wearing a pink lehenga. The pictures were a visual treat for her fans, and they were in awe of her.

Megha Shetty first made her acting debut in 2019 with the Kannada soap opera, Jothe Jotheyali. She played the role of Anu Aryavardhan and her role received a lot of love from its viewers.

Megha’s first film was the romantic comedy Tribble Riding, which was directed by Mahesh Gowda and starred Ganesh in the lead role. Aditi Prabhudeva, Rachana Inder, Ravishankar Gowda, MS Umesh, Sjobaraj, and Kuri Prathap also played supporting roles in the movie. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, it showcased Megha’s acting prowess and added to her growing popularity in the entertainment industry.

She was last seen in the 2022 hit film Dilpasand. It is a Kannada romantic film that is directed by Shivatejas. The film stars Krishna, Nishvika Naidu, and Megha Shetty in the lead roles. Megha’s character was liked and her popularity grew after the film.

Megha Shetty is one of the few actresses who, despite working in films, made her comeback to the small screen as part of her show, Jothe Jotheyali.

