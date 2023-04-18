Actor Alexander Prasanth Recalls Working With Sunny Leone In Madhura Raja

Madhura Raja, directed by Vysakh, didn’t do well at the box office but was loved by audiences because of Mammootty and Alexander Prasanth’s acting prowess. The music of this film was a plus, including the dance number Moha Mundiri featuring actress Sunny Leone. The song is remembered because it was crucial to the plot of Madhura Raja. In an interview with News 18 Malayalam, Prasanth recalled the experience of working with Sunny Leone. Prasanth said that he feels proud and happy to act with her. According to him, Sunny Leone is an icon of the contemporary world. He recalled that she would show deep regard to veteran actors like Mammootty. Prasanth said she also took many selfies with the crew members present on the sets. Prasanth played the role of VK Cleetus, a politician, in Madhura Raja.

After 4 years of the film’s release, the song Moha Mundiri still manages to grab eyeballs on the internet. As of now, this number has garnered more than 5,00 00,000 views. Singer Sithara Krishnakumar has provided vocals to the lyrics penned by BK Harinarayanan. These lyrics were put to music by Gopi Sundar. Social media users commented that this song is the only occasion where an actor like Mammootty was overshadowed. Some opined that these songs should be avoided.

Sunny Leone will play the role of Padma in the upcoming film Quotation Gang, directed by Vivek K. Quotation Gang revolves around a female contract killer. She takes up the crime syndicate and fights for power. Prasanth last enacted the role of a super cop named Super Sebastian in the film Purusha Pretham. Directed by Krishand, Purusha Pretham received accolades from critics and audiences. It narrates the story of two cops, who come under the scanner for misplacing an unidentified dead body. A satire, it shows the difficulties faced by both the police officers after this incident. Mammootty will play the role of military officer Colonel Mahadev in Agent, directed by Surender Reddy.

