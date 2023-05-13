CHANGE LANGUAGE
Actor Ambareesh’s 1981 Kannada Film Antha To Re-Release On May 26

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 19:37 IST

Antha set a new benchmark for Kannada films.

Antha is set to re-release ahead of the Kannada star’s 71st birth anniversary on May 29.

Actor Ambareesh’s hit movie Antha is set to re-release in cinema halls on May 26 ahead of his 71st birth anniversary on May 29. Antha set a new benchmark for Kannada films when it was released in 1981. The fans of the late Kannada actor wish to celebrate his birth anniversary by watching his movie in theatres. Antha will be re-released with a new technological touch of the 5.1 sound system.

Ambareesh shone in two roles in this Rajendra Singh Babu film and etched himself into the memories of the audience. Fans of Kannada cinema can never forget Kanwar Lal’s part played by Ambareesh. Lata and Lakshmi played the roles of female leads in this movie.

The “rebel star " often talked about how this movie was the turning point in his life, and he always thanked Rajendra Singh Babu. Antha’s story was by HK Ananth Rao, who used to write for Sudha magazine. When the director came to read one of his stories, he decided to make a film about it. The movie was produced by Venu Gopal and Maruthi and the music was given by GK Venkatesh.

    Antha faced a lot of problems before its release. One of them was that the Central Board of Film Certification did not grant it a U/A certificate initially considering that violence was said to be prevalent throughout the movie. But this was not enough for the director to give up on his project. Instead, he filed a court case and then released the film later.

    Birthdays of late actors have now become an opportunity for producers to release old classics in new technological format, in terms of sound and colour through digitalisation.

