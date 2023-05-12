Actor Antony Varghese Reacts To Director Jude Anthany Joseph's Allegations

Director Jude Anthany Joseph has criticised actor Antony Varghese and alleged that the latter didn’t return the advance money, which he received for a film the two were supposed to work on. In an interview with Movie World Media, Jude said that Antony opted out of a film 18 days before the shooting. According to the Everyone Is A Hero director, Antony had also taken Rs 10 Lakh in advance from co-producer Arvind. Jude also alleged that the actor spent the money on his younger sister’s wedding. Now, Antony has issued a clarification to the media in a press conference over this controversy. He organised this conference after taking permission from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists.

The actor said that he trusted the justice system and that’s why was silent on the entire issue. Addressing the media, Antony also said, that the charges of spending Rs 10 Lakh on his sister’s wedding are baseless. The Angamaly Diaries actor said that his family members are left devastated and shattered after these charges. Antony also showed the media people a bank statement stating that he returned the advance amount. According to Antony, his sister’s wedding took place on January 18, 2021, after he had returned the advance amount on January 27, 2020.

“I returned the advance money to the producers soon after in the presence of producer Badusha and actor Idavela Babu. We parted with a handshake. This happened three years ago and now he’s making allegations out of nowhere,” Pepe pointed out. Antony is called Pepe after his character Vincent Pepe from the film Angamaly Diaries.

Antony said further that he has been a big fan of Jude’s film 2018. The actor said that Jude should have focused on celebrating the success of this film. But, Antony said, that he has levelled these allegations against him for no reason. He said that the filmmaker has misused the success obtained from that film to tarnish his image. According to Antony, he is sad that after directing a brilliant super hit film, Jude has ruined his future. Jude is yet to revert to this response by Antony.

On the work front, Antony last acted in the film Poovan directed by Vineeth Vasudevan. It revolved around the storyline of Hari (Antony), who suffers from sleeplessness. His life takes a twist with the arrival of a rooster next door.