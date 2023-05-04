Actor Shashank Ketkar Shares Video Of Rs 28 Lakh Salary Job Opportunity From London

Taking a short break from his hit Marathi TV show Muramba, Shashank Ketkar has gone to London for the shoot of his play. He is very active on social media and leaves no chance to share interesting updates of his day-to-day with his fans. This time, the actor has shared a job offer for his fans on social media. Ketkar uploaded a video on his Instagram handle which takes about the employment opportunity and the salary. A salary of 28,000 pounds (around Rs 28 lakh) would be provided for the job.

Shashank Ketkar was walking on the streets of London when he encountered this job opportunity and thought of sharing it with his fans. A dosa maker is needed in a restaurant there. After stumbling upon this, the actor shared the video and wrote, “Dosas can be done? Then you come, 28,000 pounds is the salary."

Though this is not the first time that the actor has shared interesting news with his fans. Recently, in London, Shashank Ketkar surprisingly met his co-actor and on-screen mother Surekha Talwalker who was also present in the city. He then shared this happiness with his social media family.

In a video posted to Instagram, Shashank shared the happy coincidence with his followers and revealed that he was in London for a play. “Here, I finally got to meet Sulekha Tai, my co-star and on-screen mother, and I couldn’t be happier. We’ll be travelling to India soon to complete filming for our Muramba," he wrote.

