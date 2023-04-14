Actor Siddharth Chandekar Finds A Crocodile Inside Hotel Room, But There’s A Catch

Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar got the scare of his life after he stumbled upon an almost realistic-looking crocodile lying in his hotel bedroom. Siddharth, who has worked in several films and television shows including Jhimma, Miss U Mister, Gulabjaam, and City of Dreams, is an ardent traveller by heart. The 31-year-old misses no opportunity to embark on vacations with his wife-actress Mitali Mayekar. Seemingly, during one of his trips, Siddharth encountered this hilarious incident where the hotel staff created a crocodile-like structure using white towels. He shared the experience on Instagram by dropping a video on the platform.

“When the hotel staff takes creativity to another level. It scared me though,” read Siddharth’s caption. The Insta-reel reveals Siddharth entering his room with the hotel key card while recording the video at the same time. The lights inside the room were turned off. The moment he opens the door, he appears to have been stunned by what he saw. From the streak of light coming in through the half-opened door, it was seen that towel origami of a crocodile and a swan were sitting on the bed.

Presumably not realising the trick at first, Siddharth quickly turned on the lights only to see that they were just animals, made up of towels. The hotel staff did a commendable job in making the craftwork look real. They folded the white towels to put together the legs of the crocodile; while with another set of towels, they created a striking impression of a swan. To add a more realistic touch to the crocodile figure, the hotel members added two black buttons, resembling two eyes.

The comment section of the post was equally delightful to read, thanks to the rib-tickling comments of social media users. One netizen’s funny remark read, “The hotel must be in Magarpatta”. Another agreed with Siddharth’s caption and wrote, “It’s scary.” A third intrigued individual enquired, “Where is this Hotel? Very creative or (angry) staff.”

Earlier, Siddharth jetted off to Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve with Mitali and his friends. There, while exploring the depths of the forest, they encountered a pregnant tigress, walking gracefully inside the grasslands.

Siddharth was last seen in the Marathi language drama Jhimma. His upcoming projects are not unveiled as yet.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here