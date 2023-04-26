Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan Unveils First-Look Poster Of Film Thaanara

Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan is all set to hit the silver screen with his upcoming Malayalam film Thaanara. Recently, he shared the first-look poster of the film via his official social media handle. The poster unveiled the star cast and other significant details regarding the film. The hilarious stances of the actors in the poster hint towards a fun-filled roller coaster ride.

Check out the poster here:

Sharing the poster of the film, the actor captioned, “My next. Need all your prayers and support."

Several social media users have commented on the post. One user wrote, “The poster looks interesting. All the best bro." Another user commented, “Nice Poster." The third user added, “Best Wishes Vishnu and team Thaanara." “Hope the movie is going to be a fun-filled entertainer,” added another.

Directed by Haridas, the film stars Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Shine Tom Chacko and Aju Varghese in lead roles. The other cast of the film includes Jibu Jacob, Deepti Sati, Pavithra Lakshmi, Chinnu Chandni and Sneha Babu.

Thaanara marks the comeback of Haridas, who is best known for films like Indraprastha, Georgekutty C/O Georgekutty, Kinnaripuzhayoram and Oottypattanam. Touted to be a comedy entertainer, the film portrays Shine in the character of the local politician and Vishnu in the role of a thief.

Penned by Rafi, the film is set in a comedy setting and revolves around what happens when a thief with a specific agenda enters the life of a young politician. With music scored by Bijibal and Sreenath Sivasankaran, the cinematography of the film is handled by Vishnu Narayanan. Backed by Biju V Matthai under the banner of One Day Films, Thaanara’s final shoot is in progress in Pala, Ernakulam and Goa.

On the professional front, Vishnu Unnikrishnan is known for films including Margamkali, Vedikkettu, I Am a Disco Dancer and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan. Some of his other notable films include Big Brother, Neeyum Njanum, Vikadakumaran, Out of Range and Parankimala. The actor was last seen in the film Kallanum Bhagavathiyum. Now, the actor has a few projects lined up including Red River, Eeyal, Dance Party, Marathakam, and Shalamon, to name a few.

