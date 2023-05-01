Actress Amulya Looks Ravishing In This Parrot Green Traditional Suit, See Pics

Amulya is a well-known Kannada actress who has captured the hearts of many with her charming personality and impeccable acting skills. She is a trendsetter who constantly keeps reinventing her style and experiments with new fashion statements. Amulya’s fashion sense is a perfect blend of elegance, class and modernity and she effortlessly pulls off both traditional and contemporary outfits, showcasing her versatility and creativity. Whether it’s a saree, a gown, or a casual dress, Amulya knows how to make a statement with her fashion choices. Her taste in accessories and makeup only adds to her overall appeal.

Amulya took it to Instagram and shared multiple pictures of herself in a traditional suit. She is wearing a parrot green traditional suit which has a golden floral work all over it, adding it with a pant and a net dupatta. Check out the pictures here:

To add a royal look, the actress wore a golden necklace and earrings with green stones in them, followed by a green bindi, and nude makeup including eyeliner, mascara, false lashes and nude lipstick. She captioned the pictures saying, “Be a giver. a lover, a sender of positive energy, and a source of power.”

Amulya’s fans took no time and bombarded her comments section with love and good wishes. Someone commented, “Your message of giving is captivating Amulya ji. So very true indeed.” Another one stated, “You look so beautiful.” “So pretty,” “Happy Sunday Amulya,” and “Gorgeous ma’am,” were some more comments that fans wrote under her picture.

A year ago, the Kannada actress was blessed with twin boys named Atharv and Aadhav. She is currently busy taking care of twins. Proud parents often share their happiness on social media while raising adorable children. Even though Amulya is a mother of two, fans continuously ask how she maintains her fitness.

Amulya is currently on a break from movies. However, fans want her to make a comeback. Amulya has made a name for herself in Kannada cinema by playing lead roles in many films including Chaitrada Chandrama, Shravani Subramaniam and Gajakesari.

