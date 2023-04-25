Actress Anupama Gowda Visits Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre; Pics Go Viral

Anupama Gowda is a well-known actress in Kannada cinema. She began her acting journey as a child artist with the 2003 political thriller film, Lankesh Patrike. Then she went on to make her television debut with the reality show Haali Duniya, before starring in the 2015 film Nagaari. She has a vibrant social media presence. Recently, Anupama shared a few pictures from her visit to Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre in Bengaluru. Her photos are now trending on social media. In the pictures, she can be dressed in casual wear as she enjoys nature. This was not a recreational activity for Anupama, but also her way of showing support for animal welfare. Her photos made it loud and clear, where she was also seen helping out the staff in the centre.

Anupama captioned her post, “Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre. Thank you for the invite”.

Fans have appreciated her in the comment section. One user wrote, “There she is keeping up the good work!!”. Another user commented, “Stunning pictures”. The third user added, “Beautiful smile”. “You are so great,” added another. Some users have even filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

She often posts pictures and videos which start trending soon. Some time back, she dropped a series of her sun-kissed pictures. In the pictures, Anupama can be seen posing in a winter ensemble, which she paired up with a cap. From the photos, it seems that she is enjoying her time amidst the lap of nature with her beloved ones.

Be it donning a Western ensemble or a traditional outfit, she always manages to steal the spotlight. A few times back, she dropped a slew of pictures in her pink traditional saree, which impressed her fans. Anupama looked like a ray of sunshine as she radiated beauty with her beaming smile.

Anupama Gowda is best known for Thrayambakam and Nagaari. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films including The Fallen Are Connected and Aa Karaala Ratri. She rose to stardom with the Kannada reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 9. She also made her debut as an anchor with the television show Kannada Kogile.

