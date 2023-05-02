Actress Deepika Das Pens Inspirational Note, Says 'Nothing Comes For Free In This World'

Kannada actress Deepika Das has carved a massive fan following by essaying key roles in films and television serials like Dream Girl and Doodh Sagar. She took a bigger plunge in her career after appearing in the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada. Deepika frequently interacts with her fans as well and recently shared a motivational quote for them.

The actress urged her fans to face challenges and look for opportunities in every situation to learn and grow in wisdom. “Nothing comes for free in this world you need to earn it," Deepika wrote in her post. The Kannada diva shared pictures as well alongside the post and looked gorgeous wearing a purple-coloured dress with floral imprints.

Fans praised Deepika’s message and agreed that they need to enjoy every bit of life. A fan referred to her as the “evergreen lady" in the Kannada industry. Another commented that she is the best while portraying negative roles.

Deepika Das is currently preparing for her upcoming film in which she will probably play the role of a mountaineer. The first look of this film showed her sitting alone by a bonfire with her bike parked in the background. The actress wrote in the caption that the title and crew of this film will be unveiled very soon. This update was shared on February 23 and since then, Deepika has shared no news of the latest developments from this project. The movie has been tentatively named Production No 1 for now. “A story may begin with a bad experience but the end must be good and adventurous” is the tagline for this film. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing this film. Check out the post here:

Apart from the films, Deepika also entertains followers with her videos on food, skincare routines and other aspects of a healthy lifestyle.

